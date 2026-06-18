Dry weather returns to southern Arizona and will chase monsoon away for Father's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will take a long break as dry air returns to southern Arizona which will bring back typical hot, dry June weather as we look forward to Father’s Day weekend.

Thursday, a few thunderstorms will linger over the White Mountains and along the New Mexico border before dry air overtakes all of the region on Friday.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s through the end of the week and remain at those levels through Father’s Day.

Summer officially arrives Sunday morning at 1:24 AM and temperatures will soar back into the 105° to 107° range as we go into the middle of next week.

Monsoon will return, but we’ll have to wait several days for that to happen.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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