Dry weather continues through the Fourth of July weekend, but monsoon will finally make a comeback by midweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth of July weekend will bring typically warm temperatures and some clouds, but the clouds we see through the weekend won’t bring any rain as the monsoon remains on break.

Dry, breezy conditions will continue to keep wildfire risk high throughout southern Arizona all through the holiday weekend.

Some moisture returns over the weekend and will continue to increase through the middle of the week which will help fuel some thunderstorms to the southeast of Tucson by Monday afternoon.

Please be extremely careful with any flammable items or any items that could cause a spark as we go through the weekend.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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