Dry and warm conditions continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday was another day of above-average temperatures in Tucson. Dry and warm conditions will continue in the new week.

Some parts of Southeastern Arizona will have breezy conditions Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures in Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties will fall to near average on Sunday, with potential for a morning freeze early next week in eastern valleys.

There will be chances of rain on both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday’s high temperature in Tucson will be 86°, with a low of 56°.

