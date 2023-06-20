Watch Now
Dry and breezy with typical June heat on Tuesday

Seasonably normal June temps as we approach the official start to summer
Tuesday weather forecast
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 09:23:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and breezy with typical June heat for our Tuesday forecast. Temperatures ramp up later this weekend into the following work week.

Tucson reaching a high of about 102 today, Sierra Vista will top off around 95 degrees.

Elevated fire conditions but no watches and warnings as of Tuesday morning.

——-
