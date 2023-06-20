Dry and breezy with typical June heat on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and breezy with typical June heat for our Tuesday forecast. Temperatures ramp up later this weekend into the following work week.
Tucson reaching a high of about 102 today, Sierra Vista will top off around 95 degrees.
Elevated fire conditions but no watches and warnings as of Tuesday morning.
