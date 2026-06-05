Dry air returns to southern Arizona to end the week and will combine with gusty wind to elevate wildfire risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air returns to southern Arizona and we don’t see any significant chance of rain looking all the way into the middle of next week.

Other than a few clouds, we will see lots of sunshine with high temperatures hovering around 100° through the weekend.

Early next week, slightly warmer temperatures arrive that will have us in the low 100s through most of the upcoming week.

Some occasional gusty wind will be with us through the weekend and keep wildfire risk quite high for most of the region.

We will be experiencing typical June weather over the next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

