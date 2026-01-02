Drier weather returns to finish the week and go into the weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have had a soggy start to 2026, but we have some nice weather returning just in time for the first weekend of the new year.

Friday morning will bring some patchy fog to southeastern Arizona before we see a return to partly cloudy skies that will take us all through the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to finish the week with lower 70s on the way for the weekend.

Next week, a few more showers are back in the forecast as another low pressure system moves across the desert.

