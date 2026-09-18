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Drier weather returns as we move towards the weekend, but monsoon will try to keep going next week

Monsoon takes a break as drier air returns to southern Arizona and allows temperatures to climb a bit higher
Warmer and drier as we head towards the weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air returns to southern Arizona and will stay with us through the weekend which means the monsoon will be taking a break.

Temperatures will be quite comfortable over the next several days with highs climbing into the mid-90s and overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s to near 70°.

After a nice weekend, the weather forecast will include a few thunderstorms returning to southern Arizona by the middle of the upcoming week.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid-90s.

Monsoon isn’t quite finished yet!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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