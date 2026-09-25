Drier air returns to end the week and start the weekend, but another chance of rain arrives early in the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The end of the week will bring a drying trend to southern Arizona, but another chance of rain is on the way thanks to some tropical moisture moving our direction.

Friday will bring a slight chance of rain to the east of Tucson and Saturday will bring dry weather for all of southern Arizona before moisture returns on Sunday.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s to end the week and go through the weekend along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tropical moisture, some of which will come from what is now Hurricane Polo, arrives Sunday into Monday and will bring a chance of rain from Sunday night through Tuesday.

The best chance of rain will occur Monday, but we do not expect any widespread heavy rain.

Our interesting weather continues!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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