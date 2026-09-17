Drier air returns for the remainder of the week and will bring a warming trend for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain will move out and allow drier air to return for the end of the week which will bring a big slowdown to monsoon.

We will continue to see a slight chance of thunderstorms along the New Mexico border, but most of southern Arizona will remain dry for the next several days.

With drier air returning, high temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s as we get into the weekend.

Looking into next week, a slight chance of thunderstorms returns Tuesday with highs in the 90s.

Enjoy the monsoon while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

