Delightful December weather is on the way for the weekend and next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are looking at a beautiful December weekend as a warming trend arrives and will continue into the end of next week.

This weekend, we can look forward to lots of sunshine with Saturday’s highs reaching the upper 60s and Sunday’s highs climbing into the lower 70s.

The warming trend continues through next week and will have us feeling a little more like spring with highs in the upper 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will gradually climb back into the upper 40s by the middle of the week.

This would be a great time to get outside and enjoy some of the holiday festivities happening around southern Arizona!

