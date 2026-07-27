Dangerously hot temperatures return to southern Arizona as monsoon struggles to bring widespread thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay a bit quieter over the next several days with only isolated thunderstorms expected.

Most thunderstorms will occur to the east and southeast of Tucson as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest and brings back dangerously hot temperatures through the end of the week.

Extreme Heat Warnings return to southern Arizona Thursday morning and will remain in effect through Sunday evening with temperatures soaring as high as 112°F in some lower elevations including the Tucson metro area.

As was the case late last week and this past weekend, we’ll have to plan accordingly for any outdoor activities in order to avoid heat related illness!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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