Critical wildfire danger returns to southeastern Arizona

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 21:10:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm system passing to our north will bring more dry, windy conditions to southeastern Arizona for Wednesday.

This will also create critical wildfire conditions for portions of the region including Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties where wind could gust up to 45 mph.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for these areas, but Tucson and vicinity is not included even though elevated wildfire conditions can be expected.

Along with the wind, cooler temperatures will arrive and keep our highs in the lower 80s.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

