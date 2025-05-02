Critical wildfire danger returns this weekend along with cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Relatively quiet weather will be with us for the end of the week, but gusty wind and critical wildfire risk return for the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will bring high temperatures near 90° along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend, low pressure arrives and will increase the wind and decrease our temperatures for Sunday.

A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued throughout southern Arizona for Sunday as low humidity and strong wind combine to create critical wildfire risk.

Early next week, high temperatures will drop into the mid-70s with overnight lows falling all the way into the mid to upper 40s.

Don't store those jackets for the summer, just yet!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

