UPDATE: Stronghold fire jumps local road, structures threatened

UPDATE 2:39 p.m.:

The Stronghold Fire is pushing to the northeast, driven by winds and fuel, according to Arizona Forestry.

In an email to KGUN 9, Arizona Forestry states, "Fire jumped a local road. Crews working to protect nearby structures and trying to tie in the fire off local roads."

UPDATE 1:59 p.m.:

The Stronghold Fire has jumped from 70 to 283 acres, moving southeast and remains very active, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Arizona Forestry says additional resources have been ordered, including two large air tankers, two single-engine air tankers, four engines, the Globe Hotshots, and overhead.

Currently, four Arizona Forestry crews remain assigned along with state, federal and local engines.

Per the Cochise County Sheriff's Office: GO for homes west of Cochise Stronghold and south of Ironwood Roads in Sunsites.

If residents need assistance with evacuating large animals, call SEACOM and CCSO Ranch Patrol.

All evacuation information will come from the Cochise County Sheriff's Department.

The fire is located about 16 miles south of Cochise.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cochise County Sheriff's Department set an evacuation order for Cochise Stronghold and Ironwood Roads due to a brush fire.

CCSO encourages those who live in the area to leave immediately.

They say to take your go bag with important paperwork, medications, and pets with their pet needs if it applies to you.

