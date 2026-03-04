Cooler, windy weather returns to southern Arizona

Cooler temperatures and some gusty wind return to southern Arizona as we go through the end of the week.

In Tucson, Wednesday’s high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s before falling to 70° by Friday.

Thursday will bring 15 to 25 mph wind speeds throughout southern Arizona with some wind gusts over 40 mph which will elevate wildfire risk across the region.

Over the weekend, a low pressure system develops off the coast of Baja and will bring a slight chance of rain as early as Sunday night with a better chance of showers arriving for Monday.

Only light accumulation is expected and high temperatures will remain in the mid-70s.

A typical March forecast for southern Arizona!

Cochise County Forecast

