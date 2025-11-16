Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler weather and rain chances are on the way

A series of low pressure systems moving across the region will bring cooler temperatures, rain chances and breezy conditions.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A series of low pressure systems moving across the region will bring cooler temperatures, rain chances and breezy conditions.

High temperatures on Sunday will be 2 to 4 degrees below average. By midweek, high temperatures will be 10 to 13 degrees below average.

There will be breezy southwest winds on Sunday, speeds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.

Tucson’s high temperature on Sunday will be 74°, with a low of 49°.

Sierra Vista’s high temperature will be 68°, with a low of 44°.

Cochise County Forecast

Have a great rest of your weekend and enjoy the cooler weather!

