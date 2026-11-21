TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chilly air arrives to start the weekend as another weather system passes to our north which has also brought the first Freeze Watch of the season for portions of southeastern Arizona.

Saturday, high temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-60s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-40s.

Sunday will bring slightly warmer temperatures as we wait for another weather system to pass to our north on Monday.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon and drop back into the upper 60s for Monday.

As these systems pass to the north, we’ll see a few clouds along with breezy conditions.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the weather pattern looks dry with highs in the lower 70s leading up to and including turkey day.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

