Cooler temperatures to end the work week
Pleasant forecast today and Friday before a return to above normal temperatures this weekend
Thursday Super 7-Day Forecast
Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 08:23:37-04
Cooler fall temperatures today and Friday but it won't last long as we head into another warm weekend.
Breezy conditions east of Tucson today bringing the high temperature to 86 degrees. 80 degrees today for Sierra Vista.
