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Cooler temperatures and chances for light rain on the way

Some changes to the weather are on the way, with temperatures cooling and chances of light rain at the start of the week.
Cooler temperatures and chances for light rain on the way
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some changes to the weather are on the way, with temperatures cooling and chances of light rain at the start of the week.

The high temperature on Sunday will be in the low 90s, before cooling to the mid-80s by midweek. Low temperatures to start the week will be in the low 60s, before cooling to the mid-50s.

Rainfall on Sunday is expected to be very light. Then on Monday, there is about a 30% to 50% chance of a tenth of an inch of rain.

Cochise County Forecast

Have a great rest of your weekend!

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