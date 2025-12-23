Cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain arrive for Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will soon say goodbye to record high temperatures as a change in the weather pattern arrives just in time for Christmas.

This change will bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We are not expecting much accumulation as many of us will see less than 0.10” of rain going through Christmas.

High temperatures will drop a few degrees with highs in the mid-70s for Christmas and dropping into the mid-60s this weekend as another system moves across southern Arizona.

Another slight chance of showers arrives Sunday into Monday but will not bring much additional rainfall.

Snow levels will remain above most mountaintop levels because most of this moisture will be coming from the sub-tropical regions to our southwest and won’t contain much cold air.

Just slightly cooler air to make it a little more like Christmas!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

