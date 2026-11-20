TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another storm system will pass to our north and bring some cooler air to southern Arizona to finish the week and start the weekend.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 70s before cooler air arrives which will keep our highs in the 60s for Saturday.

Highs in the lower 70s return Sunday and will stay with us all the way through Thanksgiving along with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

We’re expecting dry weather all the way through Thanksgiving as the storm track shifts to the north.

Enjoy the nice fall weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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