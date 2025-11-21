Cool, unsettled weather remains over southern Arizona through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will stay active through the weekend as another low pressure system enters into the picture.

Friday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s before our next system arrives on Saturday.

This next system will bring another round of showers and the possibility of 2 to 4” of snow above 7,500’.

The best chance of rain and snow will occur from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning with most areas receiving an additional quarter to half-inch of rain on top of what we’ve already seen.

Saturday, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s before the showers arrive and Sunday will be cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Early in the upcoming week, sunshine returns with highs climbing into the lower 70s for the middle of the week and Thanksgiving.

It looks like partly cloudy skies and a high of 74° for turkey day!

