TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice fall weather returns to southern Arizona with dry conditions expected even though our weather pattern remains active.

Chilly nights and mild days will be the rule through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Friday, another cold front sweeps across the region which won’t bring any rain but it will keep our temperatures a bit below seasonal averages through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70° under mostly sunny skies.

This coming Monday will bring the passage of another cold front which will bring a few showers back to southern Arizona.

Our active fall weather pattern continues!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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