Cool and damp start to the day for Cochise County
Lows in the 40s to start the day. Highs expected in the mid-50s.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 06:55:49-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool and damp start to the day as the first weather system of the year continue over the region.
Highs expected in the mid-50s for most of the county Tuesday.
A second weather system moves in Wednesday into Thursday bringing rain and high-elevation snow.
