Comfortable May temperatures continue through the end of the week and into Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona temperatures will remain quite comfortable for this time of the year as we look into the forecast for the next several days.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s for the remainder of the week and all through Memorial Day weekend.

Some gusty wind will continue to combine with dry air to keep wildfire risk elevated through the middle of the week.

We will see a few clouds rolling through our skies for Tuesday and Wednesday but, unfortunately, those clouds won’t be bringing any rain to southern Arizona.

Enjoy the relatively cooler temperatures while they last!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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