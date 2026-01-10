Cold temperatures and gusty wind will take us through the weekend

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for much of southern Arizona through 9am Saturday with temperatures expected to dip as low as 25° in some locations.

In Tucson and vicinity, we expect morning lows in the 30° - 34° range, so go ahead and keep taking precautions to protect against freezing and sub-freezing temperatures.

There is a little twist to this forecast that involves an easterly wind that is forecast to increase overnight as high pressure builds to the east and low pressure builds to our west.

In this setup, an east wind will develop and could keep our overnight lows a little bit higher than forecast and will certainly make for a windy weekend.

Saturday will bring wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with Sunday bringing wind speeds of 25 - 35 mph along with some wind between 40 and 50 mph in the mountains.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s Saturday afternoon and climb into the lower 60s for Sunday.

For the upcoming week, wind will settle down and temperatures will climb with highs reaching the lower 70s and overnight lows climbing back into the 40s.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

