Clouds are moving in and will bring some rain to finish the week with more rain to end the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds are increasing as moisture moves across the desert and will bring some more rain to southern Arizona to finish the week.

Before the rain arrives, temperatures will remain quite warm with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows near 60°.

Friday will bring the first round of rain with a mix of showers and thunderstorms that will continue into Friday night with most areas receiving between 0.10” to 0.50” of accumulation.

For Halloween, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a few more showers moving in late that night.

Sunday, showers and a few thunderstorms will bring an additional 0.10” to 0.50” of rain to southern Arizona throughout the day before clearing out early Monday morning.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 70s to finish the weekend and go into the start of the upcoming week along with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s.

Get ready for another interesting stretch of southern Arizona weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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