Clearing skies as cold front arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see some patchy morning frost as moisture continues to clear and cold air sets in.

Most areas around Tucson will likely stay above freezing this morning, as temps are slow to drop, but a chilly start no less. Tonight will be a different story with widespread freezing expected.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 AM this morning, and again from midnight to 9 AM Saturday.

Warmer tomorrow with gradual warming trend next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

