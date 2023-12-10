Watch Now
Clear skies with winter-like start on Sunday in Cochise County

Posted at 5:21 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 19:21:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday will start rather chilly for a majority of Cochise County on Sunday with several areas beginning the day with temperatures below 32 degrees.

Things will begin to warm up with highs expected to top out in the upper 50s to low-60s.

