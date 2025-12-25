Christmas Eve/Day forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storms will continue in the tucson metro until about 6pm, when winds will carry much of the moisture out of the metrro region. Storm activity will linger until later evening hours in areas of Cochise County and areas north-north east of Tucson.

Tonight, in Tucson, we'll see storms pass ,followed by clearing skies overnight along with a low temperature of 54 degrees early Christmas morning.

Lows will be around average for Christmas Day and day after, however high temps will return to nearly 10 degrees above average.

Cooler weather and a slight chance of rain will continue the next two days into the weekend, before unseasonably warm temps return middle of next week.

Nationally, most action is centered in the southwest region of the country, with storms building off the California coast.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

