Christmas brings a little change in the weather that will last through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers arrive for Christmas, but we’re still not looking at any significant accumulation of rain.

The best chance of showers will occur Christmas Eve morning and Christmas Day morning with a few showers lingering east of Tucson Christmas Day.

We are not expecting much accumulation as many of us will see less than 0.10” of rain going through Christmas.

High temperatures will drop a few degrees with highs in the mid-70s for Christmas and dropping into the mid-60s this weekend as another system moves across southern Arizona.

Another slight chance of showers arrives Monday, but not much additional rainfall is expected.

Snow levels will remain above most mountaintop levels because most of this moisture will be coming from the sub-tropical regions to our southwest and won’t contain much cold air.

A little cooler for Christmas, but still feeling a bit warm for the season!

Cochise County Forecast

