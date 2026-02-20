Chilly weather brings the week to a close before nice weather returns for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our unsettled weather pattern will soon give way to spring-like weather as we go into next week.

Before the warm weather arrives, we’ll have to endure some more chilly temperatures along with a slight chance of showers and mountain snow early Friday morning.

We don’t expect much additional accumulation with this next system which will only bring another dusting of snow to elevations above 6,000’.

Friday will bring clearing skies, chilly temperatures with highs only in the lower 60s and more breezy conditions.

Early Saturday morning, lows will dip into the upper 30s before highs recover into the lower 70s Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will continue to build through the weekend and into next week which will boost our overnight lows into the lower 50s with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Get ready for some nice weekend weather!

