Chilly, breezy weather continues through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy, chilly weather will take us through the end of the week before warmer weather returns for the weekend.

High temperatures will remain about 8 to 10° below average with highs only in the lower 60s through Friday.

Overnight lows will stay chilly with lows dipping into the lower 40s to finish the week and even into the upper 30s to start the weekend.

This weekend, warmer temperatures return with Saturday’s highs climbing back into the lower 70s and Sunday’s highs reaching into the upper 70s.

Lower 80s return for the beginning of the week with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Our weather is putting us on a bit of a roller coaster ride lately!

Cochise County Forecast

