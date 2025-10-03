Breezy weather returns to southern Arizona to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, breezy weather will bring the week to a close before slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Friday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and come with a southwest breeze of 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday will likely bring the strongest wind with some gusts approaching 30 mph during the afternoon hours with high temperatures dropping back into the lower 90s.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will occur to the east of Tucson Friday afternoon as low pressure moves closer to Arizona.

Early next week, temperatures will climb a few degrees and we’ll see another slight chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday.

A little more rain would be nice!

Cochise County Forecast

