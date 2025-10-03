Breezy, cooler weather arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, breezy weather will continue into the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures on the way.

Saturday will likely bring the strongest wind with some gusts approaching 30 mph during the afternoon hours with high temperatures dropping back into the lower 90s.

Sunday will remain breezy with highs hovering around 90° before slightly warmer temperatures return early in the week.

High temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s by the middle of the week and we’ll see another slight chance of thunderstorms for the end of the week as some tropical moisture arrives from the southwest.

Something to look forward to as we go into the weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

