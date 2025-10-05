Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breezy conditions continue Sunday

Near-average temperatures continue through the weekend with breezy southwest winds. Sunday will bring gusts up to 30 mph along the international border.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near-average temperatures continue through the weekend with breezy southwest winds.

Sunday will bring gusts up to 30 mph along the international border.

Dry conditions continue this weekend and into the week, before chances for rain return late into the week.

Temperatures are expected to begin warming on Monday, with high temperatures 4 to 8 degrees above average this week.

Sunday’s high temperature will be 89° with a low of 62°.

Cochise County Forecast

