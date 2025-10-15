Beautiful weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air has returned to southern Arizona and will bring some beautiful weather to the region as we go through the end of the week.

Plenty of sunshine will be seen along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to finish the week.

Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-50s by the end of the week to make it feel even more like fall.

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend and some gusty wind arrives early next week, but we don’t see any rain in the forecast for the next several days.

By Sunday, high temperatures return to the upper 80s with lower 80s returning by Tuesday.

Make some outdoor plans over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

