As rain moves out, drier and warmer end to the week
Posted at 8:57 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 22:57:24-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through Southern Arizona through Wednesday evening.
Skies will clear overnight, leading to sunny skies and warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday.
Cochise County Forecast
Cochise County forecast 2.28.24
