Another wave of showers and mountain snow arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next low pressure system arrives Saturday and will bring another chance of showers, thundershowers and mountain snow to southern Arizona.

Fortunately, in Tucson, most showers won’t arrive until later in the afternoon and evening which will be good timing for El Tour de Tucson and the Arizona football game.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s before the showers arrive and it will be a bit breezy from time to time.

Additional rain totals with this next system will run between 0.10” and 0.33” for most of us unless we get underneath a heavier shower or thunderstorm which would boost rain totals closer to 0.50”.

Snow levels will drop to 7,500’ and an additional 1 to 3” of snow is possible above 8,000’.

This latest storm system will move out Sunday night and make way for some nice weather as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Monday will bring high temperatures in the mid-60s which will be followed by mid-70s for the end of the week.

For Thanksgiving itself, we’re looking at some high clouds with a high temperature of 76°!

Cochise County Forecast

