Another storm system arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next storm system is on the way and will bring a wet, cool finish to the week.

Thursday, clouds will increase with high temperatures in the mid-70s before a few showers develop late Thursday night.

The best chance of rain occurs Friday with a mix of showers, a few thunderstorms and some snow above 7,000’.

Most rain totals will run between 0.20” and 0.50” with snow totals running between 2 to 6” above 7,500’.

Friday, high temperatures drop into the mid-60s before climbing back into the upper 60s underneath mostly sunny skies for Valentine’s Day.

Another chance of rain arrives early in the upcoming week to keep our weather interesting!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

