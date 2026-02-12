Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another storm system arrives for the end of the week

We will be looking at a wet, cool finish to the week as our next storm system moves across southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next storm system is on the way and will bring a wet, cool finish to the week.

Thursday, clouds will increase with high temperatures in the mid-70s before a few showers develop late Thursday night.

The best chance of rain occurs Friday with a mix of showers, a few thunderstorms and some snow above 7,000’.

Most rain totals will run between 0.20” and 0.50” with snow totals running between 2 to 6” above 7,500’.

Friday, high temperatures drop into the mid-60s before climbing back into the upper 60s underneath mostly sunny skies for Valentine’s Day.

Another chance of rain arrives early in the upcoming week to keep our weather interesting!

