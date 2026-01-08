Another colder winter weather system arrives today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are currently between systems, with only light showers expected through the start of the day.

This afternoon our next much colder storm system will bring strong winds, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, more mountain snow and freezing low temperatures.

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 11 PM.

Cold air associated with this system will usher in unseasonably cool temperatures to the area, with freezing morning low temperatures possible across the Tucson Metro Area Friday and Saturday mornings.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

