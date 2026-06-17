Another chance of rain before much drier air returns which will bring back typical hot, dry June weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring some thunderstorms to southern Arizona before much drier air arrives which will bring back typical hot, dry June weather.

Wednesday will be our best chance of rain with a few stronger thunderstorms producing brief heavy downpours, gusty outflow wind and blowing dust.

Drier air arrives Thursday and will continue to overtake southern Arizona through the weekend which will lead to lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 100s.

Summer officially arrives Sunday morning at 1:24 AM and our weather will certainly be feeling like summer with a high temperature of 106° by Tuesday afternoon.

Fingers crossed for some good rain before we return to hot, dry weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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