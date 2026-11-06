Another chance of rain arrives to finish the week and start the weekend, but nice temperatures continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak weather disturbance will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona to finish the week and start the weekend.

The best chance of rain will occur to the east of Tucson, but even the metro area will see a few showers from late Friday morning through the afternoon.

No significant rain accumulation is expected with most areas receiving a trace to 0.10”, but areas around Douglas could see over 0.25” through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-70s along with overnight lows in the lower 50s through the weekend.

Breezy conditions arrive for the weekend with wind speeds close to 15 mph in Tucson and closer to 20 mph to the southeast of the metro area.

More nice weather returns early next week with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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