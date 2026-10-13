An unsettled weather pattern remains over southern Arizona with some showers, cooler temperatures and wind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unsettled weather will remain over southern Arizona as a cold front moves across the area which will bring another chance of showers and some cooler temperatures.

Tuesday, as the front moves through in the morning, we’ll see a few showers with little or no significant accumulation expected.

Cooler, breezy weather will be found behind the cold front with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warmer weather returns Thursday with highs in the lower 80s before a strong easterly wind arrives for Friday with some wind gusts over 40 mph possible.

The strongest wind will blow from late Thursday night all the way through Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

A slight chance of showers will return Friday with a few sprinkles possible on Saturday along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunny weather with light wind returns Sunday into Monday with high temperatures returning to the low to mid-80s.

The weather continues to be quite interesting!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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