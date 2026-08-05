An active monsoon will take us through the end of the week with more localized flooding possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active all the way through the weekend with the potential of bringing more damaging wind, blowing dust and localized flooding to southeastern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will continue to be east and south of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a decent chance of seeing some rain over the next few days.

The biggest threat with these thunderstorms will be wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, heavy rain and some localized flooding.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s through the rest of the week along with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

Not everyone will see rain but, at least, we all have a chance of seeing some rain through the end of the week and the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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