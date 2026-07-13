 An active Monsoon week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will continue to clear during the first half of the day, then scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, especially through Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Pima counties.

Periods of heavy rain and strong wind gusts are possible with any thunderstorm today, but overall severe wind should be less.

Thunderstorm chances will continue daily through the week with day to day variability in location and severity.

High temperatures are forecast to be near normal to just below normal through mid-week, with the potential for further cooling by the end of the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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