Teamsters accepts three-year contract offer from Sun Tran

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of Tucson riders depend on buses and streetcars every day, and now they can expect service to continue uninterrupted after Teamsters Local Union 104 voted Sunday night to accept Sun Tran’s final contract offer.
The deal goes for three years.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UPDATE: Sun Tran, Teamsters fail to reach contract agreement
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Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
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