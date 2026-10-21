An abundance of moisture brings more rain to southern Arizona with some cooler air to follow for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong low pressure system is moving into California and will bring a good chance of rain and some flooding to portions of Arizona over the next couple of days.

The heaviest of the rain will fall north of Tucson where Flood Watches have already been posted for much of central and northern Arizona but do not include Tucson and vicinity.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a chance of thunderstorms to southern Arizona with most of us seeing less than a half-inch of accumulation through Thursday night.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the mid to upper 70s for Friday.

This weekend will bring a return to nice fall weather with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Dry, mild weather will carry into the beginning of next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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