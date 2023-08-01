After active weekend, monsoon could slow down starting Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We saw strong monsoon storms once again roll through the metro area, bringing reports of winds as strong as 72 MPH at the Marana Regional Airport.

Tucson International Airport saw its rainiest day of Monsoon 2023 so far— 0.75 inches. We've now received 2 inches of rain there this Monsoon, all in the last 14 days.

The rest of this week we will gradually warm up and also see our monsoon chances diminish. Monday looks like the best chance for storms through this upcoming weekend, which will heat up to around 110 in Tucson by this weekend.

RELATED: Over 5,000 customers experience power outage due to storm

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 7.31.23

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

