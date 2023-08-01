After active weekend, monsoon could slow down starting Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We saw strong monsoon storms once again roll through the metro area, bringing reports of winds as strong as 72 MPH at the Marana Regional Airport.
Tucson International Airport saw its rainiest day of Monsoon 2023 so far— 0.75 inches. We've now received 2 inches of rain there this Monsoon, all in the last 14 days.
The rest of this week we will gradually warm up and also see our monsoon chances diminish. Monday looks like the best chance for storms through this upcoming weekend, which will heat up to around 110 in Tucson by this weekend.
RELATED: Over 5,000 customers experience power outage due to storm
Cochise County Forecast
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Ryan Fish is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 and comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster in Santa Barbara. Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs, frequently visiting family in Tucson. Share your story ideas and important issues with Ryan by emailing ryan.fish@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.