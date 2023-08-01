TEP: Over 5,000 customers experience power outage due to storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Electric Power (TEP) responded to various power outages throughout Tucson due to the storms.

More than 5,000 customers have been without power since around 6 p.m. due to the storm.

"We’re still receiving reports of outages, which are fairly widespread," TEP Supervisor of Media Relations Joseph Barrios said. "I’m looking at our outage map and it appears we have a larger outage on the southwest side and a group of outages on the near northwest side."

RELATED: After active weekend, monsoon could slow down starting Tuesday